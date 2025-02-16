Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.4 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $97.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile
