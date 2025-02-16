Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 53.4 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $97.00 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $80.31 and a 1 year high of $138.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its 200 day moving average is $91.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax Group PLC provides thermal energy and fluid technology solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, specialty filling systems, and products for single-use applications.

