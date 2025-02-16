Spinnaker Trust Sells 3,550 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Spinnaker Trust reduced its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in HP were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in HP by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,648 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 74,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $2,560,077.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,898.67. The trade was a 56.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,035 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,068 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

HP Stock Performance

HP stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. HP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

