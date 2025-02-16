Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 248,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 224,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $856,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $128.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $100.42 and a 12-month high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

