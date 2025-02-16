Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $168.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

