SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $63.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.18.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

