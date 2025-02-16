SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.88 and last traded at $71.82, with a volume of 554919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.73.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $68.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,377,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 129,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

