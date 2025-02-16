SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.26 ($1.15) and traded as high as GBX 99.75 ($1.26). SpaceandPeople shares last traded at GBX 96.55 ($1.22), with a volume of 4,051 shares traded.

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £1.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 89.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.27.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

Further Reading

