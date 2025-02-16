Space Stocks To Research – February 13th

Alphabet, Boeing, Airbnb, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, CRH, and Archer Aviation are the seven Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks refer to publicly traded companies involved in the space industry, including companies that manufacture spacecraft, provide satellite services, launch rockets, or conduct space exploration activities. Investors may choose to invest in space stocks to capitalize on the growing commercialization and interest in space exploration and technology. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,788,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,503,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.95.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,430,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,691. The stock has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.52. Boeing has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $208.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.10.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.95.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.96. 1,252,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $460.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.29. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $393.55 and a one year high of $491.67.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.61. 1,501,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,369,185. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.84. 3,982,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,694. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.42. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a one year low of $71.18 and a one year high of $106.24.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Shares of ACHR stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.48. 41,988,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,390,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

