SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Down 34.0% in January

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the January 15th total of 30,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,686 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,819 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 86,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $4.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.37.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

