SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 271,100 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the January 15th total of 235,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.7 days.
SWONF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoftwareONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded SoftwareONE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.
