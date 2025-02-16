Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the January 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. Smiths Group has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Smiths Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Smiths Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.