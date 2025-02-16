Short Interest in Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Declines By 23.1%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Woolworths Price Performance

OTCMKTS WLWHY opened at $3.20 on Friday. Woolworths has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67.

Get Woolworths alerts:

Woolworths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.