Short Interest in Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW) Decreases By 33.8%

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 15th total of 115,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Activity at Strawberry Fields REIT

In related news, Director Jack Levine purchased 5,000 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 108,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,270. This trade represents a 4.81 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Moishe Gubin purchased 17,600 shares of Strawberry Fields REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $211,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,723. This trade represents a 3.91 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 154,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,276 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRW. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Strawberry Fields REIT by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 186.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Strawberry Fields REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 39,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,471. The firm has a market cap of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.51. Strawberry Fields REIT has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $12.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STRW. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strawberry Fields REIT

About Strawberry Fields REIT

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc, is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 109 healthcare facilities with an aggregate of 12,449 bed, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.