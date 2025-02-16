Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreases By 29.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,434,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 10,568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,781.7 days.

Saipem Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.84.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through Asset Based Services, Offshore Drilling, and Energy Carriers segments. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities.

