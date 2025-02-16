Short Interest in Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Decreases By 29.7%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,434,500 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the January 15th total of 10,568,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24,781.7 days.
Saipem Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.39. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.84.
About Saipem
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Saipem
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.