Short Interest in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Increases By 22.6%

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCKY. StockNews.com cut Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

RCKY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $177.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.10. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $40.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Rocky Brands during the third quarter worth about $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 133.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rocky Brands by 292.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

