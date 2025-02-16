Short Interest in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Expands By 38.1%

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Revelation Biosciences stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 69,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,792. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54. Revelation Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $69.44.

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

