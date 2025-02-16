Short Interest in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Grows By 16.7%

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the January 15th total of 7,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 885,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.6 days.

In other news, CEO Sushil Patel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,013.88. This represents a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $78,111.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,560.30. This trade represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 696.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8,798.9% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ REPL traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.10. 431,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.11 and a current ratio of 10.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

