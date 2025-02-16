Short Interest in Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF) Expands By 26.6%

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMSYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 516,500 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 15th total of 408,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,721.7 days.
Ramsay Health Care Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RMSYF remained flat at $21.38 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81. Ramsay Health Care has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $35.25.
Ramsay Health Care Company Profile
