Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Grows By 20.0%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the January 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QRTEB stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 1,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qurate Retail stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Free Report) by 745.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.