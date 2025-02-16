Short Interest in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Decreases By 33.6%

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Permianville Royalty Trust

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,690,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 5.12% of Permianville Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.41. 91,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,861. The company has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.57.

Permianville Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

About Permianville Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.0105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It is involved in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico.

