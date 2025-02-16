Short Interest in PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Decreases By 21.4%

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

PCB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,758. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40. PCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $287.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.70.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 13.45%. Equities analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

PCB Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

Insider Activity at PCB Bancorp

In other PCB Bancorp news, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,785 shares in the company, valued at $488,510.40. The trade was a 15.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $175,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,526,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,752,402.22. This represents a 0.54 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 31,178 shares of company stock worth $653,816 over the last ninety days. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCB Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 99.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 299.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

