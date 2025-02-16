Short Interest in PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Drops By 26.4%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
PAX Global Technology Price Performance
PXGYF opened at $0.61 on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
PAX Global Technology Company Profile
