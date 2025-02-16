Short Interest in OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Increases By 36.4%

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 21,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.17.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.40. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.02%. Research analysts forecast that OMV Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

