Short Interest in Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Declines By 16.9%

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 24,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTA opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Lisata Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lisata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lisata Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Lisata Therapeutics worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Lisata Therapeutics Company Profile

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of solid tumors and other diseases. Its product candidates include LSTA1, which is in Phase 2a and 2b clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumor, including metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), in combination with a range of anti-cancer regimens; XOWNA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of chronic kidney disease.

