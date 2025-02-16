Short Interest in Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Decreases By 33.3%

Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros (OTCMKTS:LNDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Price Performance
LNDAF remained flat at $1.26 during trading on Friday. Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16.
Línea Directa Aseguradora, S.A., Compañía de Seguros y Reaseguros Company Profile
