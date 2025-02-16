Short Interest in Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Drops By 18.2%

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 8.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laser Photonics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASE. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the third quarter worth $4,077,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laser Photonics by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of LASE opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. Laser Photonics has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Laser Photonics Company Profile

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

