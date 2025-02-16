Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Declines By 39.8%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance
OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $3.65.
About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)
