Short Interest in Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Declines By 39.8%

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 327,700 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the January 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNSBF opened at $3.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. Hansa Biopharma AB has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

Get Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) alerts:

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments for patients with rare immunological conditions in Europe and the United States. The company offers Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies for the desensitization treatment of sensitized adult kidney transplant patients with a positive crossmatch test.

Receive News & Ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.