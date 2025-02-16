Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 30.1%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance
SDVY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile
The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
