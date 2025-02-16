Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 30.1%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

