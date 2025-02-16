Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Drops By 30.1%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,812,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

SDVY stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,484. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.