Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 41.9%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 711,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,491.26. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,367 shares of company stock worth $591,335. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Enfusion by 25.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 841,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 275.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
