Short Interest in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Rises By 41.9%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 711,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enfusion

In other Enfusion news, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 2,771 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $28,070.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,491.26. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Neal Pawar sold 21,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $218,664.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,469,746.32. The trade was a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,367 shares of company stock worth $591,335. Insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Enfusion by 27.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 12.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Enfusion in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Enfusion by 25.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 676,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 136,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $501,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enfusion in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Enfusion Price Performance

Shares of ENFN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 841,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 275.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. Enfusion has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Further Reading

