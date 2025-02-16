Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 37.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,838,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 6,438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,625.7 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
About China Eastern Airlines
