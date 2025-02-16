Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 37.3%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,838,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 15th total of 6,438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,625.7 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

CHEAF stock remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29. China Eastern Airlines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

About China Eastern Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.