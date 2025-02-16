Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declines By 25.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 238.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,002. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

