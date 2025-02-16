Short Interest in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Rises By 10.9%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 439,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 396,200 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Aspira Women’s Health Price Performance

AWH traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.24. 907,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,812. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,898 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.