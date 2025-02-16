Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rises By 27.8%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the January 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $561.00 price target on the stock.

ASM International Stock Performance

ASM International Company Profile

Shares of ASMIY opened at $600.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $589.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $597.50. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $510.81 and a fifty-two week high of $813.23.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, and Asia. The company’s products include wafer processing deposition systems for atomic layer deposition (ALD), epitaxy, silicon carbide, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition (PECVD), and vertical furnace systems, including low pressure chemical vapor deposition (LPCVD), diffusion, and oxidation products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

