Short Interest in Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Grows By 23.8%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 437,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,496. This trade represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 769,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 88,227 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $990,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,911,000 after purchasing an additional 770,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AMPL stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 688,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,973. Amplitude has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.92.
Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.
