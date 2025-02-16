Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Update

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 15th total of 61,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,728,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SHECY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.64. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 21.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

