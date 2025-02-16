Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after acquiring an additional 610,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,957,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total transaction of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV opened at $234.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.