Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 244.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $106.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.94 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $133.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total transaction of $8,663,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,832 shares of company stock valued at $37,787,297. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Arista Networks from $495.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.25 price objective (up from $86.25) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.59.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

