Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $8,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $445.79 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.33 and a 200-day moving average of $426.69.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.