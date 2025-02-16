Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.27 Million Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $6,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $595.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $559.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.06. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

