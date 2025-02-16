Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 30.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,985 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,001,592,000 after buying an additional 1,434,568 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 254.4% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $192,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,233.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,430,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,470,000 after buying an additional 1,323,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,011.83. This represents a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.65.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

