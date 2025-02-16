Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 95.50 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 144.25 ($1.82). Serabi Gold shares last traded at GBX 143.50 ($1.81), with a volume of 181,608 shares changing hands.

Serabi Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £136.39 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 124.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.03.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc is a gold exploration and production company involved in the evaluation and development of gold deposits in Brazil. the Company’s primary interests are its 100% owned Palito Mining Complex and the more recently acquired Coringa Gold Project both located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

