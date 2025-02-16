Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 38.1% in January

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Seiko Epson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.17 on Friday. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.90.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Seiko Epson had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seiko Epson

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, manufacturing-related and wearables, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Manufacturing-related and Wearables segments.

