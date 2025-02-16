Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SONY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sony Group from $108.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Sony Group

Sony Group Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.