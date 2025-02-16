Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $301.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $302.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

