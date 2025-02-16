Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 294 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 551,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,461,000 after purchasing an additional 262,592 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,490,000 after acquiring an additional 65,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,388,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.54.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $194.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $220.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

