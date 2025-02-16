Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 2.2% of Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,136.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 104,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 96,497 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 119,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,858,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

