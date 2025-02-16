Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Davies Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 226,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SFLR opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.