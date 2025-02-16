Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Buys 6,406 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth $1,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aptiv by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after acquiring an additional 47,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,893,000. Shorepath Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepath Capital Management LLC now owns 66,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 502,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,214,000 after purchasing an additional 71,633 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APTV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $67.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $85.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

