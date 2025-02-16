Seascape Capital Management Has $975,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Seascape Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after purchasing an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after buying an additional 438,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after buying an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $531.00 to $688.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.79.

McKesson Trading Down 1.4 %

MCK stock opened at $593.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $587.26 and a 200-day moving average of $563.09. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total value of $114,602.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,346 shares of company stock valued at $795,275 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

