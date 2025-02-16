Seascape Capital Management Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Seascape Capital Management raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.45.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI stock opened at $224.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.34. The firm has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.